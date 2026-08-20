Tharoor Calls for Overhaul of India's Passports Act Amid Modernization Talks

In a comprehensive meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the necessity for revising India's Passports Act of 1967 was strongly emphasized. Tharoor conveyed that the discussions extensively covered the modernization of the passport system, including the implementation of e-passports and streamlining police verification processes.

Tharoor noted, "It was a meticulous and detailed discussion addressing the current state of the passport system, examining e-passport technology, issues related to police verifications, and citizenship." The Chairman underlined that the legislative framework, which is over five decades old, needs substantial updates to meet today’s technological and policy demands.

While mentioning inputs from various MPs, Tharoor stated the recommendation for updating the Passports Act was a consensus among many committee members. The process is ongoing, with significant work expected from the Ministry of External Affairs. Tharoor highlighted efforts to engage with multiple stakeholders, including officials in regions like J&K and Ladakh, to identify existing system bottlenecks and areas for improvement.