Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Elected 23rd President of Bangladesh in Historic Multi-Party Election

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected as Bangladesh's 23rd President after a competitive election at Jatiya Sangsad. Securing 255 votes, Alamgir defeated opposition candidate Oli Ahmed. The election, a noteworthy event in Bangladesh's political landscape, was the first multi-candidate contest in 35 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:41 IST
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Elected 23rd President of Bangladesh in Historic Multi-Party Election
Former Secretary General of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir casting his vote alongside Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (Photo/PID Bangladesh). Image Credit: ANI

Former BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected as Bangladesh's 23rd President, marking a historic moment in the country's political landscape. Alamgir secured 255 votes in the presidential election held at the Jatiya Sangsad, the nation's Parliament, defeating Oli Ahmed, backed by the 11-party opposition alliance led by the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party. Ahmed received 88 votes.

A total of 343 members of Parliament participated in the election, conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner ASM Nasir Uddin. The result was announced shortly after, confirming Alamgir's victory, marking the first presidential election in 35 years with multiple candidates. Historically, opposition parties did not field candidates, leading to uncontested races in prior elections.

Alamgir's candidacy was confirmed by the BNP's National Standing Committee last week, following discussions with the Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman. After his nomination, Alamgir resigned from his roles within the BNP, paving the way for his new position as President. The election was triggered by the recent resignation of former President Mohammad Shahabuddin due to health issues. Shahabuddin’s departure left a vacancy, prompting an election within the constitutionally stipulated period, now filled by Alamgir in a significant political shift for Bangladesh.

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