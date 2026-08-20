Tensions Rise as Kim Yo Jong Criticizes South Korea's Response to US Drills Reduction

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong has openly criticized South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for what she labeled as 'double-dealing' remarks in response to the United States reducing joint military exercises with South Korea, as reported by KCNA.

South Korea and the U.S. cut short their military drills following President Donald Trump's directive to significantly reduce U.S. participation, aiming to pave the way for renewed diplomacy with North Korea. President Lee recognized Trump's efforts, stating they could foster dialogue with North Korea.

On the other hand, Kim Yo Jong dismissed South Korea's portrayal of the drills' reduction as a mere excuse, underscoring a continuation of perceived U.S. hostility towards North Korea. Despite Trump claiming a response from Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong denied awareness of any recent communications.