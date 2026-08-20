Ousted Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov's call for wartime elections fell flat, failing to secure backing from protesters upset over his recent removal. The political standoff with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy intensified following a government reshuffle.

Despite initial protests in Kyiv and elsewhere, demanding Fedorov's reinstatement, Ukraine's parliament endorsed Zelenskiy's nominee for defence minister. The call for elections by Fedorov—a potential political contender—did not resonate, with polls showing little public interest amid war.

Fedorov's challenge to Zelenskiy reflects the broader governance crisis triggered by Russia's 2022 invasion, though his elections push was seen as a political miscalculation amid continued military strife.