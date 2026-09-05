Greek PM Unveils Tax Breaks and Wage Hikes

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced significant income tax breaks and wage increases for workers and pensioners. The move, unveiled ahead of the upcoming elections, is part of a major tax reform projected to cost billions of euros, aimed at bolstering the economy and public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 22:57 IST
Greek PM Unveils Tax Breaks and Wage Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ATHENS — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has rolled out a comprehensive package of income tax breaks and wage hikes, targeting workers and pensioners ahead of next year's national elections. The initiative is a core component of a tax reform plan estimated to be worth billions of euros.

Widely seen as an effort to strengthen the economy and curry favor with voters, the Prime Minister's announcement on Saturday positions the government as focused on economic revitalization. The reforms are expected to inject financial relief for many citizens, potentially boosting consumer spending.

With the elections on the horizon, these fiscal measures underscore the administration’s strategy to secure public support and stabilize Greece’s post-pandemic recovery. Stakeholders are watching closely as these developments unfold on the political stage.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
3
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global
4
US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026