Greek PM Unveils Tax Breaks and Wage Hikes

ATHENS — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has rolled out a comprehensive package of income tax breaks and wage hikes, targeting workers and pensioners ahead of next year's national elections. The initiative is a core component of a tax reform plan estimated to be worth billions of euros.

Widely seen as an effort to strengthen the economy and curry favor with voters, the Prime Minister's announcement on Saturday positions the government as focused on economic revitalization. The reforms are expected to inject financial relief for many citizens, potentially boosting consumer spending.

With the elections on the horizon, these fiscal measures underscore the administration’s strategy to secure public support and stabilize Greece’s post-pandemic recovery. Stakeholders are watching closely as these developments unfold on the political stage.