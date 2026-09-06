Abraham Lincoln's Extended Deployment: A Brief Thai Respite
The U.S. aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln concluded a five-day port visit in Thailand after an extended deployment involving Middle East operations. The nuclear-powered vessel, part of a U.S. naval blockade against Iran, set a record for consecutive days at sea before enjoying Thai hospitality.
The U.S. aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln has departed from Thailand following a five-day port visit, marking a temporary reprieve from an extended deployment involving critical operations in the Middle East. The U.S. Navy expressed gratitude towards Thailand for their warm hospitality during the visit.
Typically, naval deployments span six to nine months, yet situations of conflict can extend these operational durations. The Abraham Lincoln, a nuclear-powered vessel housing around 5,000 crew members, played a pivotal role in the U.S. naval blockade and combat operations against Iran, reportedly achieving a modern record for consecutive sea days.
Upon arrival last Wednesday, the carrier, along with other U.S. naval ships, was warmly received in Thailand, the only treaty ally of the U.S. in mainland Southeast Asia. The visit saw sailors and Marines, dressed in civilian clothes, enjoying leisure time in Pattaya, a resort city located south of Bangkok.
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