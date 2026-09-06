All Blacks Hit with Injuries Ahead of South Africa Showdown

New Zealand faces a blow with Luke Jacobson joining the injured list alongside captain Ardie Savea and Quinn Tupaea for the final match against South Africa. The test, set to take place in Baltimore, sees both teams grappling with key player injuries as they head to the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 12:45 IST
All Blacks Hit with Injuries Ahead of South Africa Showdown

New Zealand's All Blacks are facing a mounting challenge ahead of their final match against South Africa, as two of their key players, including Luke Jacobson, have been added to the injury list.

Jacobson suffered an elbow injury, joining injured captain Ardie Savea and centre Quinn Tupaea. Their absence is a significant setback after the team's defeat in the recent test match against the Springboks.

Both teams are headed to the United States for the decisive clash, with South Africa also missing a crucial player, Cheslin Kolbe, who sustained a jaw fracture during the same game.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is the Next Big Test

Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is th...

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026