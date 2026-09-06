All Blacks Hit with Injuries Ahead of South Africa Showdown

New Zealand's All Blacks are facing a mounting challenge ahead of their final match against South Africa, as two of their key players, including Luke Jacobson, have been added to the injury list.

Jacobson suffered an elbow injury, joining injured captain Ardie Savea and centre Quinn Tupaea. Their absence is a significant setback after the team's defeat in the recent test match against the Springboks.

Both teams are headed to the United States for the decisive clash, with South Africa also missing a crucial player, Cheslin Kolbe, who sustained a jaw fracture during the same game.