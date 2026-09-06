All Blacks Hit with Injuries Ahead of South Africa Showdown
New Zealand faces a blow with Luke Jacobson joining the injured list alongside captain Ardie Savea and Quinn Tupaea for the final match against South Africa. The test, set to take place in Baltimore, sees both teams grappling with key player injuries as they head to the United States.
New Zealand's All Blacks are facing a mounting challenge ahead of their final match against South Africa, as two of their key players, including Luke Jacobson, have been added to the injury list.
Jacobson suffered an elbow injury, joining injured captain Ardie Savea and centre Quinn Tupaea. Their absence is a significant setback after the team's defeat in the recent test match against the Springboks.
Both teams are headed to the United States for the decisive clash, with South Africa also missing a crucial player, Cheslin Kolbe, who sustained a jaw fracture during the same game.
ALSO READ
-
Epic Test Series: South Africa Triumphs Again in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry
-
New Zealand's Ardie Savea Sidelined: All Blacks Seek Redemption Against South Africa
-
Epic Showdown: Springboks Overpower All Blacks in Thrilling Test Match
-
Springboks Triumph in Epic Test Against the All Blacks
-
Pogacar's Unexpected Season Halt: A Champion's Road to Recovery