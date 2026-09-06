OPEC+ Holds Steady Amid Market Disruptions

OPEC+ plans to maintain its current oil output policy for October. This decision, shared with Reuters by sources familiar with the talks, comes as ongoing disruption from the Iran war affects oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz, nearly minimizing the group's market influence.

In August, OPEC+ completed a phased rollback of a 1.65 million-barrel-per-day supply cut set initially in 2023. Despite officially increasing production, the group, which includes Russia, is producing below its target levels due to geopolitical challenges.

The producer group faces a complex decision-making process ahead of 2027, requiring a detailed review of each member's oil production capacity to establish new quotas. Discussions are anticipated to continue towards the end of 2026, affecting output plans for the future.