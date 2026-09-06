Thrilling US Open Battles and Global Sports Highlights

Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff keep American hopes alive at the U.S. Open, advancing to the fourth round amid a day of mixed fortunes for their countrymen on Saturday.

Naomi Osaka endured a challenging match against Elise Mertens, overcoming physical struggles to secure her spot in the last 16 while Iga Swiatek opted for a more intimate venue, avoiding the noisy drama of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi dazzles in a rainy Inter Miami match following his retirement from international football, highlighting a weekend of compelling sports narratives.