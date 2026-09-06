Thrilling US Open Battles and Global Sports Highlights

The U.S. Open sees thrilling tennis actions as Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff advance, while Naomi Osaka battles through physical challenges. Defending champions face tough opponents, and Iga Swiatek prefers quieter venues. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani misses out due to injuries, and Lionel Messi makes a significant impact in his club match post-international retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 22:26 IST
Thrilling US Open Battles and Global Sports Highlights
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Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff keep American hopes alive at the U.S. Open, advancing to the fourth round amid a day of mixed fortunes for their countrymen on Saturday.

Naomi Osaka endured a challenging match against Elise Mertens, overcoming physical struggles to secure her spot in the last 16 while Iga Swiatek opted for a more intimate venue, avoiding the noisy drama of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi dazzles in a rainy Inter Miami match following his retirement from international football, highlighting a weekend of compelling sports narratives.

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