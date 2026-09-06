Sabalenka Shines: Eighth Day Highlights of the U.S. Open

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased her dominance at the U.S. Open on Sunday, securing a spot in the quarter-finals with a convincing 6-4 6-3 victory over Taylor Townsend. The matches took place across several iconic courts including the Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The eighth day featured thrilling encounters as world number one Sabalenka, who kicked off the proceedings against Townsend, effortlessly advanced, reaffirming her status as a top contender. Other remarkable performances were delivered by players such as Daniil Medvedev of Russia and American Jessica Pegula, who both moved forward in the tournament.

Coco Gauff continued her impressive run by reaching the fourth round, while Tomas Paul faced stiff competition against Carlos Alcaraz, highlighting the intense battles that characterize the U.S. Open. Noteworthy matches included those between Marsel Ilhan and Linda Noskova as well as between Ben Shelton and Stefanos Tsitsipas.