Security Breach Ahead of Global Fintech Fest: Fake PMO Official Detained in Mumbai

Security concerns surged in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex on Tuesday when police detained two individuals at the Neeta Ambani Cultural Centre. According to officials, one of the detainees, aged 24, posed as an official from the Prime Minister's Office, raising alarms ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled event.

Authorities revealed that a firearm was found with one man, accompanied by a bodyguard. The Mumbai Police swiftly handed the investigation over to the Crime Branch to uncover more details. The incident comes as security tightens for the upcoming Global Fintech Fest inauguration by PM Modi.

The seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest, hailed as a prestigious conference for financial and technological discourse, brings together international stakeholders to discuss pressing issues in the evolving fintech landscape. Further updates on the security breach and ongoing investigation are anticipated as the city prepares for the high-profile event.