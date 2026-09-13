Miraculous Escape: Wisconsin's GOP Nominee Survives Plane Crash

Representative Tom Tiffany, Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial candidate, narrowly escaped disaster after a sudden plane malfunction forced an emergency water landing on Lake Wausau. Tiffany, along with his pilot, managed to swim to safety, sustaining only minor injuries amidst the harrowing experience.

The plane lost power while Tiffany was returning from the La Crosse County Lincoln Day Dinner, plunging into the lake near Wausau Downtown Airport. Quick thinking by the pilot averted a potential tragedy, allowing both passengers to evacuate and wait for rescue.

Tiffany, endorsed by former President Trump, remains focused on the upcoming election against Democratic opponent David Crowley. Crowley expressed relief over the safety of all involved, highlighting the pilot's heroism in averting a worse outcome.