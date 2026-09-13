Greater BRICS: A New Era of Global South Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced significant new initiatives on Sunday, aiming to bolster 'Greater BRICS' cooperation in sectors like AI and trade as part of efforts to strengthen ties among emerging economies. The strategic move by Beijing seeks to transform the consortium into a major player in Global South development.

At the leaders' summit in New Delhi, Xi emphasized the need for a strong foundation for practical cooperation among BRICS members, highlighting the importance of maintaining industrial stability and cultivating an integrated market. Among the initiatives, China will spearhead the establishment of a BRICS AI Open Source Zone.

The group, which recently expanded to include Indonesia, Egypt, and other nations, is seen as a vehicle to challenge global norms dominated by Western countries. Russian President Putin echoed calls for a fairer world order, while the summit also advanced diplomatic efforts to manage conflicts in the Middle East.