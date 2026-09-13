Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike Strikes Alleged Hamas Militants

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday resulted in the deaths of at least two Palestinians and injuries to 13 others in Gaza, according to medical staff. The strike, which occurred in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood of western Gaza City, left the vehicle heavily damaged.

The Israeli military stated that the attack was aimed at two Hamas militants, though it provided no further details. Although a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in October 2025 halted large-scale hostilities, Israeli strikes continue, complicating efforts towards lasting peace.

Hamas accuses Israel of undermining the ceasefire and hindering the U.S.'s broader peace plan. Since the truce, more than 1,300 mainly civilian Palestinians have died, as stated by Gaza's health officials, while Israel has reported the deaths of four soldiers.