Xi Jinping's Greater BRICS Vision: Paving the Path for Global South Development

In a bid to cement the 'Greater BRICS' as a formidable force for Global South development, Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled new initiatives focused on artificial intelligence and trade cooperation. These efforts, announced at a summit in New Delhi, seek to transform the grouping into a practical platform for economic growth.

Xi emphasized the need for 'Greater BRICS' nations to collaborate on maintaining industrial and supply chain stability, focusing on broader integration. China will spearhead the establishment of a BRICS AI Open Source Zone, aimed at fostering collaboration in AI innovations, training, and developing an open ecosystem.

Additionally, Xi outlined plans for a BRICS Special Economic Zone partnership and announced China's hosting of a BRICS Service Trade Forum next year. Meanwhile, the summit tackled issues beyond economics, addressing the escalating tensions in the Middle East and securing a joint declaration with Iran and the UAE to de-escalate conflicts.