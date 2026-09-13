Russian Drone Strike Near NATO Border Raises Tensions

A Russian drone struck a passenger train on the Ukraine-Poland border, close to a train used by Boris Johnson and European diplomats. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred amid heightened long-distance strikes between Ukraine and Russia. Moscow has intensified attacks on infrastructure near Poland's border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 22:28 IST
Russian Drone Strike Near NATO Border Raises Tensions
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A Russian drone targeted a passenger train on the Ukrainian border with Poland, just after it was used by European diplomats including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The attack, which occurred near the Polish border, left no casualties, Ukraine's railway operator confirmed.

The train route is frequently used by foreign delegations returning from Kyiv. Carl Bildt, Sweden's former Prime Minister, highlighted that their train narrowly escaped the attack as it had left earlier than scheduled amid security concerns. The incident underscores the increasing tensions as Russia intensifies its strikes near NATO's boundary.

The attack is part of Russia's broader strategy to target Ukraine's border crossings with Western countries, escalating the ongoing conflict. The strike drew condemnation from international officials, with Russia's Defense Ministry stating that the operation aimed to disrupt military cargo from Europe into Ukraine. Meanwhile, hostilities continue across the region, with recent Russian claims of Ukrainian attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

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