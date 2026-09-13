Robot Outruns Bolt: A Lighthearted Look at the Future of Athletics

Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt reacted with amusement to a humanoid robot surpassing his 100-meter record, clocking in at 8.64 seconds. During a media interaction, Bolt discussed his enduring legacy and dismissed reports of being out of shape, while also touching on his brief football stint and love for Manchester United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 23:08 IST
Robot Outruns Bolt: A Lighthearted Look at the Future of Athletics
Usain Bolt

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt was unfazed upon discovering that a Chinese robot had shattered his iconic 100-meter world record by almost a second, achieving a time of 8.64 seconds. This unexpected feat occurred during the World Humanoid Robot Games, leading to headlines declaring robots victorious over Bolt.

Speaking in Budapest at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, the 40-year-old sports icon expressed a nonchalant amusement at the robot's achievement. He also dismissed rumors about his fitness, asserting that he remains in excellent shape.

Bolt playfully addressed recent speculations linking him to Wythenshawe Vets FC, stating surprise at the connection. His manager, Ricky Simms, clarified that the link was more about potential opportunities. Today, Bolt is more focused on enjoying his retirement while still passionate about Manchester United football.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026