Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt was unfazed upon discovering that a Chinese robot had shattered his iconic 100-meter world record by almost a second, achieving a time of 8.64 seconds. This unexpected feat occurred during the World Humanoid Robot Games, leading to headlines declaring robots victorious over Bolt.

Speaking in Budapest at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, the 40-year-old sports icon expressed a nonchalant amusement at the robot's achievement. He also dismissed rumors about his fitness, asserting that he remains in excellent shape.

Bolt playfully addressed recent speculations linking him to Wythenshawe Vets FC, stating surprise at the connection. His manager, Ricky Simms, clarified that the link was more about potential opportunities. Today, Bolt is more focused on enjoying his retirement while still passionate about Manchester United football.