Historic US Open Finals: Triumphs, Breakthroughs, and Appeals

The U.S. Open reached fever pitch as Ben Shelton aimed to end a 23-year drought for U.S. men in majors at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Alexander Zverev. The eighth seed finds himself on the brink of a groundbreaking victory, a feat not achieved since Andy Roddick in 2003.

In an unexpected turn of events, Elena Rybakina clinched the U.S. Open title despite an injury scare, beating Aryna Sabalenka. Her victory catapulted her to world number one, highlighting her persistence and talent as she recovered from an ankle injury setback just three weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, Russian athletes continue their fight against the World Athletics ban, urging international bodies for support. In other sports news, the U.S. women's basketball team reached the World Cup final, and college football witnessed Arch Manning guiding Texas to a thrilling win over Ohio State.