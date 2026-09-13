Trump Sparks Debate Over Irish Unity with Bold Comments

During his recent visit to Dublin, former U.S. President Donald Trump reignited discussions on Irish unity by voicing support for Northern Ireland's unification with the Republic of Ireland.

His backing, made during a golf resort visit, surprised Dublin officials and sparked frustration among pro-British politicians in Northern Ireland and London. Trump's reluctance to discuss Scottish independence, however, garnered equal attention.

In response, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin downplayed the commotion, noting Trump's distinct perspective. The remarks resurfaced tensions over the 1998 peace agreement, which quelled decades of violence in the region.