Conservative Unity: German Premiers Support Chancellor Merz

The eight state premiers from Germany's conservative party expressed their support for Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a joint statement. They assured the public of their commitment to addressing national issues alongside the chancellor, despite recent challenges. The announcement was reported by broadcaster ntv on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 14:13 IST
Conservative Unity: German Premiers Support Chancellor Merz
Chancellor Friedrich Merz

In a show of unity, the eight state premiers from the conservative faction in Germany have rallied behind Chancellor Friedrich Merz. In a joint statement, broadcasters ntv reported that the leaders pledged their support on Wednesday.

The premier's message aims to reassure the public of their commitment to addressing the nation's pressing concerns. The statement asserted, 'The people can trust that we are addressing their problems.' The premiers emphasized their role in collaborating with the chancellor to tackle these issues effectively.

This development is significant amid recent challenges facing Chancellor Merz’s leadership. The move by the premiers signifies a concerted effort to maintain stability and confidence within the party. Reporting by Miranda Murray, with editing by Matthias Williams.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

Why Women-Led Cooperatives Could Become Asia’s Missing Link in Last-Mile Climate Adaptation

Can China Reverse Its Groundwater Crisis Before Water Stress Threatens Food and Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026