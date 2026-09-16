Conservative Unity: German Premiers Support Chancellor Merz

In a show of unity, the eight state premiers from the conservative faction in Germany have rallied behind Chancellor Friedrich Merz. In a joint statement, broadcasters ntv reported that the leaders pledged their support on Wednesday.

The premier's message aims to reassure the public of their commitment to addressing the nation's pressing concerns. The statement asserted, 'The people can trust that we are addressing their problems.' The premiers emphasized their role in collaborating with the chancellor to tackle these issues effectively.

This development is significant amid recent challenges facing Chancellor Merz’s leadership. The move by the premiers signifies a concerted effort to maintain stability and confidence within the party. Reporting by Miranda Murray, with editing by Matthias Williams.