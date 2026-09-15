Chancellor Merz Eyes Strategic Reforms Amid State Elections

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asserted on Tuesday that no other viable parliamentary majority exists outside his current coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD). He is optimistic about negotiating further reforms with the SPD following imminent state elections.

Merz, who aims to address pressing issues during his four-year term, disregarded the idea of forming a minority government, affirming his commitment to robust governance.

The forthcoming state elections in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are considered crucial for evaluating Merz's support base, as they act as a key test for his administration's strength and continuity.