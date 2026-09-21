"Politics was plagued by dynasties, casteism": CM Yogi takes swipe at opposition parties

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched an attack against the Opposition parties, accusing them of dynastic politics and casteism. Addressing the Shakti Kendra Sanyojak Sammelan in Meerut, the CM said, "For a long time, politics was plagued by the maladies of dynastic politics and casteism. The Congress party and its political allies long treated politics merely as a vehicle for dynastic interests and personal gain. Instead of serving as a means for public service, power became a tool for them to perpetuate dynastic rule and advance their own vested interests."

CM Yogi said the very name 'Shakti Kendra' defines its work. "In BJP's organisational structure, the Shakti Kendra Sanyojak embodies the entire strength of the organisation and elections," he said. "Politics came to be seen as a means to serve one's own interests. BJP has presented a different ideal before this political thinking - Rashtra Pratham. For us, politics is not just a means to attain power but a medium of national service. Our workers' goal is to keep organisation above self, society above organisation and nation above society," he said.

Taking a swipe at the "mujhe kya" (what's in it for me) mindset, he termed it "Manthara-buddhi". "Those who say 'mujhe kya' have Manthara-buddhi - meaning 'what will I get, no matter who does what, what is it to me?' This thinking not only harms the individual but the entire society. It creates an identity crisis, makes society flee from its responsibilities, and hampers development," he said.

CM Yogi said this mindset had weakened the country and created an identity crisis, but the transformation was visible after 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office. "We saw a new India - an India which is proud of its heritage and sets its own speed for development. An India which no longer has an identity crisis, which walks with its chest high and looks the world in the eye. And when someone dares to challenge India, it also knows how to protect its security and sovereignty," he said.

He said 'New India' under PM Modi was shedding the slave mentality and restoring pride in its heritage, citing the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as examples of works once considered impossible. "In Mathura-Vrindavan, development works are underway. We have taken up rejuvenation of Shuktirth, the Bhagwat land, and have also allocated funds for Vidur Koti," he added.

He said the convention was aimed at awakening the strength of workers and channelising it for the party with the spirit of 'Nation First' to realise PM Narendra Modi's resolve to build an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. He welcomed BJP National President Nitin Nabin, who was present for the two-day tour of the western region, along with the state president, Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, national office bearers and regional leaders.

The Chief Minister also said Uttar Pradesh's identity had changed since 2017. "There was a time when UP was counted among BIMARU states, youth did not get jobs, and people hesitated to reveal their identity. Today no one can call UP a BIMARU state. When big economies are discussed, UP's name is taken prominently," he said. Highlighting his government's achievements, he said nine and a half lakh government jobs were given, traditional enterprises were revived under 'One District One Product' (ODOP), providing employment to 3.25 crore youth, and Meerut's products, Agra's papad and Muzaffarnagar's jaggery were given national branding.

"Before 2017, UP was identified with 'katta and tamancha'. Now the 12-lane expressway, Namo Bharat rapid rail between Delhi and Meerut, India's largest airport — Noida International Airport — an hour away, UP's first sports university named after Major Dhyan Chand in Meerut, a film city, medical device park, semiconductor units are coming up. Sixty percent of electronic components and 55 percent of mobile phones made in India are now made in UP," he said. He said the state had become riot-free and curfew-free, ensuring the safety of daughters and traders.

Alleging that those who indulged in appeasement and patronised mafias did not like this transformation, he cautioned workers against attempts to divide society on caste lines. "Mahapurush do not belong to one caste; they belong to the entire society and nation. Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh ji Maharaj are our national heroes. They cannot be tied in caste brackets," he said, adding that his government had honoured heroes of the 1857 First War of Independence.

Asking workers to become 'sarathi' like Lord Krishna in the Mahabharata, he said, "History never honoured Shakuni and Manthara, but it has honoured a sarathi like Krishna for ages. Every worker should work with the feeling - my work is for Nation First." CM Yogi's attack against Congress and the opposition comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, where the BJP-led NDA eyes a third consecutive win. (ANI)