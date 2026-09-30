"Congress has begun to see Hinduism through Islamic lens:" BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi slams CM Revanth Reddy's Ram-Shiva remarks

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday targeted the Congress party over Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comparative remarks regarding Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, declaring that the Congress has begun to view Hinduism through an Islamic and Christian lens. "Islamic influence has taken root in the Congress to such an extent that they have now begun looking at Hindu deities through the prism of Semitic religions, that is, from an Islamic and Christian perspective," said Trivedi.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi alleged that Congress intends to divide the Hindu community based on region, language, caste, and gender, and asserted that Revanth Reddy either lacks complete knowledge or is being made to make such statements by others. The BJP leader further asserted that one would likely struggle to find even a single video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chanting "Har Har Mahadev," while PM Modi named the moon's landing site as "Shiv Shakti Point." after Indian scientists successfully reached the unexplored South Pole of the Moon.

"This Congress is fully complicit in every conspiracy to divide Hindu society, seeking to split it between the South and the North. Karnataka Finance Minister D.K. Suresh has claimed that the South pays more taxes while the North pays less. Chidambaram had previously stated that the South would have progressed much more had North India not existed. Now, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy himself is saying, ‘We are Dravidians; they are Aryans’—a foolish, baseless theory that has been rejected worldwide—and they aren’t even aware of their own leaders’ history... There is also an intent to divide people based on region. They seek to divide people based on language, followed by caste, and then gender, calling to ‘smash the patriarchy’.... Revanth Reddy either lacks knowledge or is being made to say these things. You would likely struggle to find even a single video of Rahul Gandhi chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’... Secondly, when Indian scientists reached the unexplored South Pole of the Moon, Prime Minister Modi named the landing site ‘Shiv Shakti Point'..." added Trivedi. Trivedi's remarks came after CM Revanth Reddy made remarks contrasting Lord Ram and Lord Shiva. Reddy claimed that Lord Shiva is the "God of the poor," while Lord Ram is the "God of the rich," and alleged that the BJP had political control over Lord Ram in North India while ignoring Lord Shiva.

The statement triggered widespread backlash from BJP leaders, with BJP leader PVN Madhav alleging that the Chief Minister is always looking to make sensational statements. "Revanth Reddy is always looking for a sensational statement... He also wants to create a North-South divide. 'Jai Shri Ram' is revered across the country... He is now putting forward a new narrative that Lord Rama and Lord Shiva are separate embodiments. However, in our mythology, the Trinity is regarded as the ultimate reality... Lord Shiva is worshipped in the North as well. Most of the Jyotirlingas are located in northern India..." Madhav told ANI. (ANI)