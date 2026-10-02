CJP protest against CEC; Opposition calls it fight to “save democracy”, BJP says “fake narrative” won’t succeed

Despite police denying permission, thousands of young men and women gathered at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday for a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other civil society groups, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and raising allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The political confrontation also extended to the national capital, where Youth Congress workers, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with opposition leaders, staged a protest near Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Election Commission, demanding Kumar's removal.

The protest in Mumbai was held amid heavy police and security deployment, with entry routes from the nearby Dadar railway station barricaded. The CJP had earlier announced that it would hold the protest on October 2 despite the denial of permission by Mumbai Police. Despite the restrictions, protesters managed to reach Shivaji Park, a venue known for hosting major political rallies. The controversy came after a report in The Indian Express said, "Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over a 10-month period regarding decisions concerning electoral rolls, voter registration and the Commission's technology systems."

However, the Election Commission has rejected suggestions of an internal rift and maintained that all decisions taken by the poll panel, including those related to SIR, were unanimous and had the approval of all three commissioners. Earlier in the day, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was a "traitor" and the "real anti-national", and appealed to people in Mumbai to join the protest.

"The youth of the whole country, the young generation, everyone came out last time for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. And this time too, it is going to be the same with Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country. The youth of Mumbai are hitting the streets again. Today, a massive protest is going to happen at Shivaji Park. And I want, I appeal to all the Mumbaikars and our friends. Everyone come," Das said. The demonstration in Mumbai also saw the participation of veteran actor Shabana Azmi and singer Vishal Dadlani, while CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke addressed the gathering. The protesters accused the Election Commission of undermining electoral rights and demanded that the SIR process be reversed.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, while addressing the protest, said the turnout would be large enough to overwhelm the barricades put up by the authorities. "So many people will arrive that your barricades won’t be enough!" Dipke said. Dipke also alleged that Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma was close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and made remarks about Sharma while referring to the separate protest in Delhi.

"Some police officers were telling me that this Sachin Sharma is a Sanghi. He is Amit Shah’s favourite. So I want to tell Sachin Sharma: if you are a Sanghi, wear khaki shorts (RSS uniform), don’t wear the police uniform!" he said. Addressing the gathering in Mumbai, Azmi said the protest was about democracy, people's rights and their voice, and questioned what people could do if their fundamental right to vote was taken away or manipulated.

"This is a question of our democracy. It is a question of our rights. It is a question of our voice. We have been told since childhood to cast our votes, claim our rights, and raise our voices. But when our fundamental right is snatched away or manipulated, what is a person supposed to do? Naturally, they will protest, and this "people's power" is unstoppable now. Once the spark is lit, you can see how it spreads; it is happening all across India...The names of thousands upon thousands of people have been removed from the lists...After today's protest, we will see if action is taken or if we have to keep fighting this battle. We have to fight the battle for as long as it takes..." Azmi said. In another address to the public at the CJP protest, Azmi said the large turnout reflected people's belief in their voting rights.

"A very, very warm greeting to all of you. Since I am from Mumbai, seeing all of you gathered here in such large numbers fills me with immense happiness. We have been hearing since childhood that our vote is our right and our voice. But when that right is taken away from us, when our names are removed from the electoral rolls, what are we supposed to do? We will protest. This is our right. Today, look around and see as far as your eyes can reach -- this is the victory of democracy. We have recognised our own strength and realised that we do not have to tolerate anything wrong, because this is our country," she said. Azmi further said that people had recognised their own strength and questioned the removal of names from electoral rolls. "We will protest! This is our right, and today, look as far as your eyes can see—this is a victory of democracy." Azmi said.

She also said that the Constitution had guaranteed people the right to vote. "Our Constitution has guaranteed that you are entitled to this right," Azmi said. While addressing the protest, Singer Vishal Dadlani said the issue went beyond political affiliations and argued that supporters of all parties should be concerned if the election system was compromised.

"I would say this is extremely important. You may support any political party, but if the country's election system itself is compromised, then the country and democracy will no longer survive. So, I would tell everyone, even those who support the BJP, that they too are with us and are part of this country. So I would tell them as well: wake up. Remove Gyanesh Kumar, reverse this entire process, eliminate the SIR, and protect every citizen's right to vote..." Dadlani said. The CJP protest was also met with a counter-protest by a group identifying itself as "Gen Next Mumbai". The group opposed the CJP's agitation and said it had gathered to protect and respect the Constitution. One of the counter-protesters alleged that people such as Dipke spoke of dismantling the Constitution.

"People like Abhijeet Dipke speak of dismantling the Constitution. Today, however, we stand beneath the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar because we know how to protect and respect the Constitution. That is why we have gathered here for a peaceful demonstration; the conduct of the Cockroach Janata Party will not be tolerated," the protester said. Reacting to the CJP protest, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said allegations against the Election Commission had already been countered.

"The entire matter has been exposed. Following the press conference held by the three Election Commissioners, their fake narrative has been busted. Yet, attempts are still being made to push this fake narrative. They will not succeed in this," Fadnavis said. In Delhi, the protesters near Jantar Mantar raised allegations of irregularities in the SIR exercise and demanded the removal of Kumar. The demonstration was held amid heightened security in central Delhi after police denied permission for the proposed protest and imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Several opposition leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained during the protest.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress and INDIA bloc leaders were prepared to face arrest, alleging that the votes of common people were being "snatched" through the Election Commission of India. "This is for saving the democracy of the country, saving the vote for a common man. Common men's votes are snatched by Modi and Shah through the Election Commission of India. So, this is a do-or-die fight for the Congress party and the INDIA alliance and all other opposition parties. We are not going to allow this thing," Venugopal said.

On the detention of several leaders, Venugopal said the opposition was prepared to go to jail. "Today's arrest? Yes. In the coming days, more arrests will happen. We are ready to go to jail to save democracy. And their leaders will go to jail. We are ready. Let them prepare all the jails to fill us," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said thousands of young people were protesting peacefully against what he described as "vote theft" on Gandhi Jayanti, and demanded the resignation of Kumar. In a post on X, Gandhi said the protesters were exercising their constitutional rights and alleged that hundreds had been taken into custody.

"Today is Gandhi Jayanti. And today, thousands of young people are on the streets against vote theft - peacefully, without violence, exercising their constitutional rights. Their demand is clear: Gyanesh Kumar must resign. Save democracy," Gandhi said. Accusing the ruling government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that both the central government and the poll body are under intense scrutiny. Speaking to reporters, Yadav claimed that as long as the BJP remains in power, constitutional bodies won't be "impartial".

"Governments become weak when their time to leave approaches; that is when they resort to injustice. They file false cases and exert pressure on people. Those who once won elections through the Election Commission are now under scrutiny; the entire nation and all political parties are questioning the credibility of both the Election Commission and the government," Yadav said. Responding to the detention of more than 700 people at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok said protests were legitimate in a democracy but maintained that protesters were required to follow prescribed rules and obtain permission.

"In any democratic system, holding protests is absolutely legitimate, but there are certain rules and procedures to follow. Permission must be obtained, and people can protest wherever they want within the prescribed rules. Our country is democratic, so anyone can protest. However, if the rules are not followed, people may be detained. Detention during protests is, in any case, a common occurrence," Alok said. The protests across the nation come amid the continuing political dispute over the Election Commission's handling of the SIR exercise and allegations concerning electoral rolls. While opposition parties and protest organisers have questioned the process and demanded accountability from the CEC, the Election Commission has maintained that its decisions on SIR were taken "unanimously." (ANI)