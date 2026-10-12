"Congress has no right to take Lord Ram’s name": Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao slams CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday criticised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks comparing the Congress to Lord Ram and the BJP to Ravana during his campaign speech in Goa on Sunday. Rao alleged that the Congress had opposed the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and accused the party of following an anti-Hindu approach.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said the Congress had no right to invoke Lord Ram’s name, claiming that the party had opposed the construction of the temple and had not visited it after its consecration. “Congress party has no right to take the name of Ram. They can’t even compare or liken themselves with Ram. They are the people who opposed Ram Temple at Ayodhya. They are the people who fought tooth and nail in the Supreme Court to oppose Ram Temple. And they are the people who have not visited the Ram Temple at Ayodhya till now,” Rao said.

Referring to Revanth Reddy’s remarks, Rao questioned how the Congress could compare itself with Lord Ram after the Chief Minister reportedly said in the past that “Muslim is Congress and Congress is Muslim”. “How can Congress compare itself with Ram? He can use the name of Osama bin Laden but not Ram,” Rao added.

Rao also rejected the Chief Minister’s comparison of the BJP with Ravana, alleging that the Congress had displayed the qualities associated with Ravana during its rule. “Equating BJP with Ravan is something very funny. It is the Congress party which has got qualities of Ravana with them. They imposed Emergency, they made people go to jail, they arrested people and sent them to jail, they sterilised people who were also not married. That’s how they behaved with the people in this country,” he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Congress’s rule represented what he described as “Rakshasa Rajya”, while claiming that the BJP was working towards establishing “Ram Rajya”. “And their rule shows Rakshasa Ravan, Rakshasa Rajpalan. Rakshas now today we are having Ramarajya. So BJP is for Ramrajya and Congress is for Rakshas Rajya,” Rao said.

Earlier, in a post on X, on Sunday, Rao addressed Revanth Reddy directly, asserting that people were aware of which party represented the values of Lord Ram and which symbolised Ravana. “Revanth Reddy Garu, people are clear about who symbolises Ravana and who symbolises the values of Lord Ram,” Rao wrote.

He further alleged that three Congress prime ministers had visited the tomb of Babur, whom he accused of demolishing the Ram Temple, while Congress leadership had not visited the Ram Temple after its consecration. Rao also claimed that the Congress had opposed the construction of the temple in Ayodhya and had filed an affidavit in court describing Lord Ram as an imaginary figure.

“Whom are you fooling? People are well aware of your anti-Hindu attitude. You cannot even protect temples in Telangana. In fact, it is Raavan Raj for Hindus under Congress rule,” he wrote. The remarks came after Revanth Reddy compared the BJP to Ravana and the Congress to Lord Ram, urging people to support the Congress to defeat what he described as Ravana.

CM Revanth Reddy, in his campaign speech in Goa on Sunday, said, "Here are two personalities: one is Ram and the other one is Ravan. BJP is Ravan, and Congress is Ram. If you want to defeat Ravana, join and support Ram.” (ANI)