"Detected, deleted, deported?": Jairam Ramesh poses 3 questions to Amit Shah over SIR

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused the Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using infiltrator rhetoric to deflect from large-scale disenfranchisement, dubbing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process as the "Shah Instigated Removal".

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 11:31 IST
"Detected, deleted, deported?": Jairam Ramesh poses 3 questions to Amit Shah over SIR
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused the Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using infiltrator rhetoric to deflect from large-scale disenfranchisement, dubbing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process as the "Shah Instigated Removal". Posing three direct questions regarding the transparency of the process, Ramesh, in a post on X, said, "Here are three very simple and straightforward questions to the Union Home Minister, who has been defending SIR: 1. How many infiltrators were detected? 2. How many infiltrators were deleted? 3. How many infiltrators were deported? 100 crore Indians have been put through the SIR process. They deserve to know the results."

Targeting the Union Home Minister further, Ramesh questioned whether the government considered genuine voters as foreign nationals. "The fact is that the infiltrators argument is given repeatedly by the architect of the Shah Instigated Removal (SIR) to divert attention from the reality of nearly 14 crore Indians being stripped of their constitutional right to vote by the Desperate Duo. Is he suggesting that these 14 crore Indians are infiltrators? As HM, has he overseen this massive rise in infiltrators?" the Congress leader questioned.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also took to social media to issue a rallying call against alleged "electoral fraud," urging citizens to unite as a collective shield to protect democracy and constitutional safeguards. In a poetic post on X anchored around the refrain of "One voice of One India," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister emphasised that the struggle against democratic backsliding is directly linked to the rights of marginalised communities, reservation protections, and social equality.

"For the sake of the 'Nation,' all stand together... Against 'Electoral Fraud', becoming the shield of 'Democracy', for the protection of the Constitution and Reservations... Let all 'Injustice and Oppression' be eradicated," Yadav wrote. The SP chief further advocated for economic and social justice, stating that the collective voice of the country must ensure livelihood for all, realisation of youth aspirations, safety and dignity for women, and an end to caste discrimination so that the exploited and deprived receive their rightful constitutional due. (ANI)

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