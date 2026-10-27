UP cabinet clears 22 proposals, including four link expressways, cyber security centre

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Tuesday, approved 22 proposals, including the development of four link expressways, cashless medical treatment for non-teaching staff in educational institutions and the establishment of a cyber security operations centre. Among the key decisions was the approval of four link expressway projects aimed at strengthening road connectivity across the state. These include the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, a link expressway connecting the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway, the Jhansi Link Expressway and the Jewar Link Expressway.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to establish a cyber security operations centre in Uttar Pradesh through IIT Kanpur's C3iHub. In another decision, the Cabinet approved the free transfer of 9.524 hectares of land for the Sainik School in Mainpuri. It also cleared proposals to extend cashless medical treatment facilities to non-teaching staff of secondary and Sanskrit schools, employees of the Basic Education Department and their dependents.

The meeting also approved a proposal to provide land free of cost for the construction of warehouses in Jhansi and Lalitpur. The cabinet approved decisions of the empowered committee concerning foreign direct investment (FDI) and investments by global companies. It also considered approval of recommendations made by a high-level committee under Uttar Pradesh's Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy-2024.

Other proposals included promulgation of the Uttar Pradesh Inland Vessels Rules, 2026, and financial approval for the construction of 845 residential units for High Court officials in Prayagraj. A proposal under the State Livestock Mission was also passed.

The meeting further considered the selection of a master developer for the PM MITRA Mega Textile Park, which is proposed to be developed across 1,000 acres in Lucknow and Hardoi, and the establishment of the PRAGATI Robotics Park in Uttar Pradesh. Other proposals included the construction of an auditorium and a working women's hostel in Prayagraj.

The cabinet also considered expenditure proposals for seven sewerage and drinking water projects in Lucknow and Varanasi. (ANI)