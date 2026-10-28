NDA sweeps all four Karnataka Legislative Council seats, Kumaraswamy credits PM Modi's development work

The BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) NDA alliance has won all four seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy describing the outcome as a strong message from teachers and graduates ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. The results, declared on October 27, saw NDA candidates win both Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies across the state. The winning candidates include S V Sankanur from the West Graduates' Constituency, Shasheel G Namoshi from the North-East Teachers' Constituency, K M Suresh (Someshwara) from the South-East Graduates' Constituency and A P Ranganath from the Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency.

Reacting to the results, Kumaraswamy congratulated all four candidates and said the NDA had won by a big margin in all the constituencies. Targeting the Karnataka government, Kumaraswamy alleged that the administration was involved in illegal activities and that the Chief Minister was making assurances without implementing them.

"In all four legislative council elections, NDA candidates have won with a big margin. I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the Prime Minister for this result. It is because of his hard work for the development of the country that Karnataka's educated graduates and teachers voted in favour of the work done by the Prime Minister. The BJP and JD(S) workers also worked hard. The verdict given by the voters suggests that they do not think the present Chief Minister only gives assurances but does not implement. It is also clear that the voters will bless the NDA alliance in 2028,” he said. Karnataka BJP State President B Y Vijayendra also congratulated the winning candidates, sharing a poster celebrating the NDA's victory in the Legislative Council elections. The poster carried the message, “Karnataka Vidhana Parishad Chunavaneyalli NDA Abhyarthigala Bhadjari Geluve!” and extended hearty congratulations to the victorious candidates.

In an earlier post, Union Minister Kumaraswamy had termed the victory historic, saying that “lies, misgovernance, money power and muscle power have lost” and describing the outcome as the beginning of change in the state. Party leaders said the sweep reflected coordination between BJP and JD(S) workers and strong vote transfer between the alliance partners. They also described the results as a mandate for the alliance ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Polling for the four Legislative Council seats was held on October 23, and counting took place on October 27. (ANI)