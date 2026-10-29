Alleged sting operation of former CM Siddaramaiah is fabricated and deliberately constructed: Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru City Police on Wednesday said the investigation into the alleged sting video operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which is circulating on social media, has prima facie found that the allegations are part of a fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative. In a press note, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, said a comprehensive investigation is underway into the creation, recording, possession, transfer and subsequent dissemination of the alleged sting video of Siddaramaiah, which has seen widespread media coverage and public speculation.

"The evidence gathered so far prima facie indicates that the allegations of sexual abuse portrayed in the video is part of a fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative. The statements recorded and evidence collected during the investigation thus far do not substantiate the occurrence of any such incident as depicted in the video," the police said. Police said all individuals appearing in the video related to the alleged sting operation of Siddaramaiah have been identified and extensively examined, some on multiple occasions. Their statements and the evidence collected so far, prima facie, show that the allegations made or implied in the recording about any individuals mentioned in the video are false and concocted.

The original mobile phone allegedly used to record the video has been traced, recovered and seized. It has been forwarded for forensic examination to establish authenticity, integrity and other technical aspects. The forensic report is awaited. Significantly, police said the video was allegedly recorded in 2023, purportedly concerning an incident dating back to 2011.

Police said efforts are on to reconstruct the complete chain of possession, from the original recording in 2023 to its circulation on the internet in September-October 2026. The police said, "Technical investigation has established that the video related to the alleged sting operation of Siddaramaiah was uploaded onto multiple social media platforms, including YouTube and X, during September-October 2026 through anonymous accounts employing sophisticated methods of digital concealment, including Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), masked IP addresses, virtual and spoofed phone numbers and other anonymisation techniques, with digital traces associated with locations outside Karnataka."

Through detailed technical analysis, investigators identified and traced the mobile phone associated with uploading the video onto YouTube. The trail led to a mobile phone shop in Delhi dealing in used and refurbished devices. One of the accused connected with procurement of the mobile phone was arrested from the National Capital Region (NCR) on October 24, 2026. Preliminary findings indicate that the accused appears to be working as a freelance social media content creator and may have associations with certain highly politically connected individuals based in New Delhi.

Importantly, the investigation has uncovered leads suggesting that the circulation of the alleged sting video of Siddaramaiah may have been part of a deliberate attempt to malign and discredit individuals occupying positions of responsibility in the State, influence public perception and generate political controversy and public discord. The possibility of a coordinated effort involving multiple individuals in planning, facilitating, uploading or amplifying the video for malicious intent is also being thoroughly examined.

The Commissioner appealed to the public and media to exercise restraint and not amplify unverified allegations in the alleged Siddaramaiah sting operation case. "We are committed to establishing the truth, identifying those responsible for any criminal wrongdoing and ensuring that the law takes its course," the press note stated. (ANI)