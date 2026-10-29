"Whether ballot papers or EVMs, BJP will win": Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje hits out at Opposition

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje took a swipe at the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc over their recurring demand to revert to paper ballots for elections, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious regardless of the method of casting votes. Pointing to the BJP's performance in recent Legislative Council elections conducted across multiple states, Karandlaje noted that the opposition’s narrative questioning EVMs holds no merit.

"In the entire country, the Congress party is demanding that elections be held using ballot papers. The 'INDIA' alliance also makes this demand. Recently, MLC elections were held using ballot papers—specifically, through a preferential voting system," Karandlaje told ANI. Highlighting the election outcomes, the Union Minister stated that the mandate favoured the BJP even in paper-based balloting systems.

"In Karnataka, we won all four seats. There were elections across 20 districts, and we won. We also won in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Wherever ballot papers have been used, the BJP won," she said. Emphasising the party's widespread support among the electorate, Karandlaje added, "This goes to show that whether it is ballot papers or EVMs, the BJP will win."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Congress, following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) clean sweep in Karnataka Legislative Council elections, winning all four seats. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections were held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?"

However, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge challenged PM Modi to hold a parliamentary election using paper ballots. "They are mocking the demand for ballot papers. Well, do it then! If you have the courage, dissolve Parliament and conduct the elections on ballot paper," he told ANI.

On Wednesday, the NDA alliance swept the Karnataka Legislative Council elections; the BJP and JD(S) have stepped up their attack on Congress, calling the 4-0 result a direct slap to the Congress high command and a trailer for the 2028 Assembly elections. The NDA, comprising BJP and JD(S), won all four seats that went to the polls on October 23-West Graduates (SV Sankanur), South-East Graduates (KM Suresh Someshwara), North-East Teachers (Shasheel G Namoshi) and the high-profile Bengaluru Teachers seat (AP Ranganath). Results were declared on October 27.

The BJP won six of 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh and four seats in Bihar. While Congress' sole victory came in the Nagpur Graduate Constituency. (ANI)