“Not an issue about vote chori”: Keralam BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleges Congress loses elections due to ‘corruption’

Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday criticised the Congress over its performance in the Legislative Council elections, alleging that the party’s electoral losses stemmed from corruption and its governance record rather than its claims of “vote chori”. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, had lost several national and Assembly elections, with a few exceptions in states including Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Keralam.

"I don't think anybody's surprised by it. The Congress party under Rahul Gandhi has lost every election, except for a few elections in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Keralam. Every national election, every assembly election they've lost - 2014, 2019, 2024, and this trend will continue for decades because of one simple truth,” he said. He alleged that the Congress had failed to deliver on its promises while in power. He also accused the party of damaging the economy, fostering corruption and exploiting people during its 2004-2014 tenure.

“The Congress party had been given opportunities by the people of this country, people of many states, to govern them, to bring change to their lives. Instead, what did the Congress party do? Take the example of 2004 to 2014. The Congress party where they go, they destroy the economy, they create corruption, they exploit people, and then they will come back and ask for votes by telling lies. So this the people know. It is not an issue about 'vote chori'. It is about people deciding no more votes for 'chors'. And that is being played out every election cycle,” he said. The BJP leader also accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of expressing frustration through allegations of electoral fraud and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“But the frustration that Rahul Gandhi and Kharge feel is what is manifesting itself in all their lies, in all their fraud politics and all the curses and insults against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. Chandrasekhar asserted that people would continue to support Modi, claiming that the Prime Minister was working to improve people’s lives and the country’s future.

Contrasting the BJP’s approach with that of the Congress, he alleged that the latter had prioritised the interests of family members over public welfare. “The future of India is 'Viksit Bharat'. The people of India will continue to support Narendra Modi ji because he is the only leader in recent contemporary history who is working tirelessly to improve the lot of the people, to improve the country's future, not improving only their son-in-law, brother-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandson,” he said.

He further claimed that the Congress would continue to lose elections because it was unwilling to accept the reasons behind its electoral defeats. “So that is why they will lose elections, but because they can't deal with that truth, they will keep making up stories of fraud and lies," he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to MLC election results across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. “MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections were held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?” Modi said in a post on X. (ANI)