“Will you demand resignation of Mallikarjun Kharge?”: BJP MP Dhaval Patel slams Rahul Gandhi over MLC poll results

Speaking on the results, Patel pointed out that the elections were conducted using ballot papers in Karnataka, which is governed by the Congress, and argued that the outcome showed the party’s performance remained unchanged irrespective of the voting method.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 21:10 IST
“Will you demand resignation of Mallikarjun Kharge?”: BJP MP Dhaval Patel slams Rahul Gandhi over MLC poll results
BJP MP Dhaval Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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BJP MP Dhaval Patel on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the results of Legislative Council (MLC) elections, asserting that the BJP and NDA won all four contested seats in Karnataka, while the Congress failed to win any. Speaking on the results, Patel pointed out that the elections were conducted using ballot papers in Karnataka, which is governed by the Congress, and argued that the outcome showed the party’s performance remained unchanged irrespective of the voting method.

"Notably, in Karnataka, a state currently governed by the Congress, the BJP and the NDA won all four contested seats, leaving the Congress with zero. These MLC elections were conducted entirely using ballot papers, yet the Congress still failed to win a single seat. This demonstrates that whether elections are held via EVMs or ballot papers, the outcome for the Congress remains the same: zero seats and certain defeat—while the victory of the BJP and PM Modi remains certain,” he said. Patel also questioned whether Rahul Gandhi would seek the resignation of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge following the party’s performance in the elections.

“I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi: given that your party has won zero out of 28 seats, will you demand the resignation of your national president, Mallikarjun Kharge?” he asked. The BJP MP further questioned whether Gandhi would seek the resignations of Congress state presidents in the four states where the elections were held, or those of the party’s MPs and MLAs.

“Or will you seek the resignations of the Congress state presidents in the four states where these elections took place—or perhaps the resignations of your own MPs and MLAs? “ he questioned. Patel also called on Gandhi to consider resigning from the Congress, claiming that such a move could create the possibility of progress for the party.

“As many in the country are suggesting, the best path forward would be for Rahul Gandhi himself to resign from the Congress; only then might there be any possibility for progress" he said. (ANI)

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