"Not a single vote should be left out": Chandra Shekhar Azad on SIR deadline extension

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) National President Chandra Shekhar Azad on Friday underscored the vital importance of universal franchise following the extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) deadline, demanding that election authorities leave no eligible citizen behind. Weighing in on the extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) deadline, Azad stressed that safeguarding every ballot is paramount for shaping future democratic outcomes.

“Not a single vote should be left out. The right to vote is the biggest right, as it determines your future, shapes policies and influences decisions affecting everything from your household to the country as a whole,” Azad told ANI. Azad further called upon the poll panel to prioritise exhaustive outreach and institutional accountability to guarantee comprehensive voter inclusion.

He added, “Therefore, no person should be left out, even if the deadline is extended or extended further. Every valid vote that has been left out must be included. The Election Commission should focus on ensuring that every eligible vote is cast and on increasing voter turnout. This responsibility must be taken seriously by the Election Commission.” On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) extended the timeline for the revision of electoral rolls under SIR across six states and Union Territories, including Haryana, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

The poll body issued directives following formal requests submitted by states' respective Chief Electoral Officers. According to official communications issued from Nirvachan Sadan on October 29, the adjustments modify key deadlines for the public filing of claims and objections, the notice phase for disposal of claims, and the final publication of the updated electoral rolls.

In Delhi, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended till November 25. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be up to December 15. The final list will be published on December 22. In Maharashtra, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended till November 13. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be up to November 25.

In Andhra Pradesh, the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be up to November 20. In Haryana, the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be upto November 20.

For Nagaland, the revised schedule marks the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections from September 20 to November 25. In Telangana, the revised schedule sets the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections till November 26. In Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Nagaland and Telangana, the final list will be published on November 30. (ANI)