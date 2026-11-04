“This is not the Punjab we once knew”: Congress' Vijay Inder Singla slams AAP govt over law and order 

Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the deteriorating law and order situation, drug menace and rising gangsterism, alleging that the state government had "failed on every front". Speaking to ANI ahead of Rahul Gandhi's rally in Sangrur later in the day, Singla accused the AAP of failing to fulfil its promises made to the people, despite securing a massive mandate with 92 of its candidates winning in the 2022 Assembly elections.

"You are all aware of the current state of Punjab. It is evident how the 'Jhaadu' party's (Aam Aadmi Party's) govt has failed on every front, be it law and order, the drug menace, the rise of gangsters, or unemployment. In 2022, this govt made various promises to the people of Punjab, which led to their massive electoral victory, with 92 of their candidates winning... Yet, today, drugs and weapons are pouring in across the border. Murders of police personnel in uniform, village heads (sarpanchs), and ordinary farmers or common citizens are taking place in broad daylight, often without anyone even noticing. Such incidents have become a common occurrence. This is not the Punjab we once knew..." Singla said. His remarks came ahead of a major Congress rally in Sangrur on Wednesday, where Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to participate to kick off the party's campaign ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi also criticised the AAP government over the law and order situation, alleging that Punjab had effectively become a "police state" marked by hooliganism, gangsterism and a widespread drug menace. Speaking to ANI, Channi said, "The Congress party is holding a major rally in Sangrur, Punjab, tomorrow, where Rahul Gandhi will be present to kick off our campaign for the upcoming elections."

He also accused the BJP of preventing a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue in Parliament. "Throughout the entire previous parliamentary session, we--led by Rahul Gandhi--repeatedly demanded a discussion on the SIR issue, but the BJP did not allow even a single day of debate. Today, we reiterate our call for a discussion, yet they never address the core issues; in fact, both Amit Shah and the Prime Minister consistently shy away from participating in parliamentary sessions," Channi said.

Targeting the AAP government, he added, "The situation in Punjab has gone from bad to worse. It has effectively become a police state--there is rampant hooliganism, the rise of gangsterism, and a widespread drug menace. The Aam Aadmi Party has brought all these social ills to Punjab. The sooner they are ousted, the better." On Monday, Congress' Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot said that Rahul Gandhi would take the political fight to the stronghold of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann through the November 4 event in Sangrur.

"Rahul Gandhi ji will be attending a major event in Sangrur on November 4th. The Aam Aadmi Party is in power, and Sangrur is effectively their capital. The true state of affairs in Sangrur will be revealed to the entire state when Rahul Gandhi ji visits on November 4th. The entire party is now fully engaged in preparations," Pilot said, asserting that "change is inevitable" and the Congress remains the sole political force challenging the AAP government. (ANI)