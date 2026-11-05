Mayawati chairs meeting of BSP office-bearers, district presidents ahead of 2027 UP polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Thursday chaired a meeting of party office-bearers and district presidents in Lucknow to review organisational preparations and discuss strategies for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The meeting is being held at the party's Uttar Pradesh State Office at 12 Mall Avenue, with office-bearers from different levels of the state unit and district presidents from all 75 districts in attendance.

According to a statement issued by the party, Mayawati will review the progress made on her earlier directives regarding strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level. The meeting will focus on assessing organisational preparations and chalking out a strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The meeting will also focus on assessing the party's election preparations, identifying suitable candidates and formulating strategies to expand its support base among all sections of society. Mayawati is expected to issue fresh guidelines to party functionaries based on the progress report and the organisational work undertaken following previous directions.

The meeting comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the BSP focusing on strengthening its organisational structure and preparing for the electoral contest.BSP, which was in power in the state from 2007-12, was reduced to a single seat in the 2022 Assembly elections, despite over 13 per cent vote share. The party could not win a single seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party, which is the principal opposition in the state, is accusing the BJP of electoral fraud in the run-up to the polls.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav accused the BJP of manipulating voter lists through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that opposition votes were being deleted and fake votes added. Yadav said, "BJP is trying to hide its actions, but the people know that SIR has been used to manipulate voter lists by deleting opposition votes and adding fake ones. Akhilesh Yadav has submitted evidence to the Election Commission, but no action has been taken." (ANI)