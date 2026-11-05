"They have lost their composure": Nitin Gadkari slams Rahul Gandhi and Congress over "derogatory remarks", attacks on democratic institutions

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday targeted the Congress party and its top leadership, accusing them of resorting to unparliamentary language, disparaging democratic bodies, and stalling legislative business out of frustration from repeated electoral defeats. Addressing the Mahayuti alliance’s 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) rally alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur, Gadkari singled out Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming that their recent rhetoric reflects political desperation following consistent rejections by the Indian electorate.

"The language being used by Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the Congress party is unbecoming. Leaders like Kharge are making derogatory remarks—even invoking the Prime Minister’s father—which shows they have become unhinged. This is because the public has consistently refused to support the Congress party. The Congress party has faced repeated defeats, and as a result, its leaders have lost their composure; consequently, they are attacking our democratic system and its institutions," said Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari criticised the opposition for repeatedly bringing Parliament to a standstill, emphasising that the legislative forum exists for constructive debate rather than continuous obstruction. "Parliament is meant for debate and the expression of views, yet by repeatedly stalling its proceedings, the Congress party has demonstrated that it holds no respect for the institution," he noted.

The Senior BJP leader hit back at Congress's recurring claims regarding election fairness and EVMs, arguing that allegations of "vote theft" undermine public faith in the electoral process. "Following their defeats, the Congress party has been alleging 'vote theft,' thereby attacking the Election Commission, the electoral machinery, and democracy itself," Gadkari stated. Calling for public awareness to protect constitutional institutions, Gadkari urged that the opposition's claims be countered directly with facts. "Therefore, it is essential to reveal the truth to the people—to clarify what is right and what is wrong. We must protect our democratic institutions. The false narrative and the misunderstandings that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are attempting to create must be exposed," he added. (ANI)