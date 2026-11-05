NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of 12-year-old’s death after contact with 11 KV power line near school in UP’s Ballia

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported death of a 12-year-old student after he came into contact with an 11 KV power line passing close to the roof of his school building in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 20:30 IST
NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of 12-year-old’s death after contact with 11 KV power line near school in UP’s Ballia
Official logo of NHRC (Photo/X/NHRC). Image Credit: ANI
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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported death of a 12-year-old student after he came into contact with an 11 KV power line passing close to the roof of his school building in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. According to the media report cited by the Commission, the incident took place on November 2, 2026, when the Class 4 student of a government primary school reportedly came into contact with the high-voltage power line. The report stated that teachers had asked him to climb onto the kitchen roof and pluck a 'bottle gourd' for the mid-day meal.

Taking note of the incident, the NHRC observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, the Commission has issued notices to the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), the Ballia District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Ballia, calling for detailed reports on the matter within two weeks.

A media report published on November 3 stated that two teachers of the school had been placed under suspension, while a recommendation had been made for termination of the services of the Shiksha Mitra. (ANI)

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