Agniveer service extension to benefit personnel, Army; second tenure subject to performance: Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Thursday said the extension of service for Agniveers would benefit both personnel and the Army, clarifying that the opportunity for a second term would depend on their performance during the initial four-year tenure. Speaking to reporters, Singh said the Agnipath programme was designed to be reassessed after four years, following which eligible Agniveers could be considered for an additional two-year term.

"From the very beginning, it was stated that the programme would be reassessed after four years," he said. Explaining the reassessment process, the Defence Secretary said Agniveers demonstrating exceptionally good performance, including in various operational assignments, could be considered for a second term of two years.

He added that those willing to continue and meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria, including operational parameters, would also have an opportunity to join the regular Army permanently through a competitive selection process. Singh emphasised that the two-year extension would not be automatic and would depend on an individual's performance during the initial four-year period.

He said the arrangement would benefit both Agniveers and the Army, as personnel demonstrating strong capabilities would get an opportunity for longer service and permanent absorption. He said, "During this reassessment, if an Agniveer's performance has been exceptionally good, including in various operational assignments, the possibility of offering them a second term of two years may be considered. After that, those who are willing and meet the required eligibility criteria, including the prescribed operational parameters, will be given an opportunity to join the regular Army permanently. This is a win-win situation, both for the Agniveers and for the Army. It will give them an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities through a competitive process, and those who perform well will have the opportunity to be absorbed into the regular Army on a permanent basis..."

Under the Agnipath Scheme, introduced in 2022, Agniveers are young men and women recruited into the non-commissioned (below officer rank) cadres of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Speaking on the service extension, the Air Vice Marshal Shekhar Yadav, Senior Officer-in-Charge, Administration, Headquarters Eastern Air Command, Indian Air Force, described the provision of a second tour of duty as a “golden opportunity” for Agniveers completing their initial four-year tenure, saying the arrangement would benefit both the personnel and the armed forces by retaining trained manpower and enhancing operational efficiency.

Speaking to ANI in Bagdogra, Yadav said Agniveers whose initial four-year engagement was coming to an end would have the opportunity to enrol for an additional two-year tour of duty, providing them with an extended period of service along with an enhanced financial package. “For our young Agniveers, whose tenure was ending after 4 years, this is a Golden opportunity that they can enrol themselves for 2nd tour of duty for 2 years,” he said.

Explaining the benefits of the arrangement, Yadav said the move would enable the services to retain trained manpower, further enhance their skills and improve operational efficiency, while providing Agniveers with an enhanced pay package. During the second tour, Agniveers opting for the second tour of duty would receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs 43,500 in the first year and Rs 47,500 in the second year, apart from applicable allowances. This would be higher than the Rs 40,000 monthly salary received during the fourth year of their initial engagement.

“This benefits them as well as Service. Service will retain trained manpower, make them further skilled and increase our operational efficiency. At the same time, Agniveer will get an enhanced pay package for the next 2 years - fixed Rs 43,500 in the first year and fixed Rs 47,500 in the second year. In the fourth year, Agniveer used to get Rs 40,000. So, this is an enhanced package,” he said. (ANI)