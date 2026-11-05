"Parliament supreme forum for debate": Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of blocking Parliament 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accused him of creating parliamentary paralysis and resorting to street-level "anarchy." Addressing the gathering during the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' foot march in Karnal, the Union Home Minister highlighted the mandate received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 elections and accused the Congress leadership of converting legislative disruption into standard party culture.

"Today, I want to explain why we have been compelled to organise this rally. For the third consecutive time, the people of this country have elected Narendra Modi as Prime Minister with a massive mandate. Since 2024, the Congress party has faced repeated defeats under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," he said. Shah asserted that the LoP, Rahul Gandhi, does not allow Parliamentary proceedings to run smoothly and instead spreads anarchy, much like an anarchist.

"In a democracy, Parliament is the supreme forum for debate; yet, Rahul Gandhi, you do not allow Parliament to function. You refuse to engage in discussions on substantive issues, having instead turned the creation of a ruckus and the staging of walkouts into the very culture of the Congress party. You prevent Parliament from operating, choosing instead to gather crowds on the streets and spread anarchy, much like an anarchist," he said. Shah declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared to counter the opposition across all arenas, from legislative halls to grassroots village centres.

"Do you truly believe that an 80-year-old democracy will fall for your deceptions? Rahul ji, we are the people of the streets. The BJP will provide a fitting response to you in Parliament, in the Legislative Assemblies, in our villages, and in our fields; and should you choose to gather crowds, BJP workers will be there to give you a befitting reply. The 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' rally has served to deliver a strong and decisive response to Rahul Gandhi," he said. Speaking at the same rally earlier Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress of spinning a web of lies on the SIR issue.

"The greatest strength of a democracy lies in the vote of an ordinary citizen, someone who may lack wealth, influence, or the backing of a prominent family. Yet, when that individual stands at a polling booth, they possess a right equal to that of the most powerful person. That single vote embodies the hard work of a farmer, the aspirations of a labourer, the future of our youth, and the hopes of our mothers and sisters. The Election Commission is currently conducting a revision of the electoral rolls—a process that takes place periodically. The Congress party has concocted a web of lies and, based on these falsehoods, has sought to spread misleading propaganda across the country," Saini said. Earlier, upon his arrival, Shah was warmly received by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and senior party leaders. The statewide campaign has drawn massive participation from party cadres, underscoring the BJP's aggressive outreach strategy in the region. Chief Minister Saini also participated in the foot march. (ANI)