Liberalism, secularism and tolerance triumphed: P Chidambaram on Democrats winning US midterms

As Republicans face midterm reckoning, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the US elections carried an important lesson for people aspiring for a "free and democratic country". He argued that liberalism, secularism and tolerance had ultimately prevailed over divisive political rhetoric. The former Union Home Minister said the US elections were held amid a "cacophony" of issues surrounding illegal immigration, the alleged invasion by Asians and Latin Americans and Islamophobic narratives. He observed that these issues threatened to overshadow everyday concerns such as the cost of living, unemployment, fuel prices and law and order.

"The United States elections were held amidst the cacophony of Illegal immigration, invasion by Asians and Latin Americans, Islamophobic tropes, etc. They threatened to overwhelm bread-and-butter issues like cost of living, joblessness, fuel prices, law and order, etc. Eventually, liberalism, secularism and tolerance -- and the basic democratic sense and spirit of America -- triumphed," Chidambaram posted on X. "There is a lesson for all people who want to be citizens of a free and democratic country," he added.

The US witnessed a broader Democratic resurgence in the 2026 midterm elections, with the party reclaiming control of both chambers of Congress, significantly shifting the balance of power in Washington. A Democratic majority in the House would allow the party to intensify congressional scrutiny of US President Donald Trump's administration through investigations and hearings. Control of the Senate would also give Democrats greater influence over legislation and presidential nominations.

Earlier, Trump agreed with Vice President JD Vance's assessment that the war with Iran contributed to the Republican Party's defeat in the 2026 US midterm elections, acknowledging that the conflict drove up gasoline prices in the short term but insisting that military action against Tehran was necessary to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons. (ANI)