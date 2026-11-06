Karnataka suffered ₹62,000 crore drought loss, seeks ₹22,000 crore from Centre: Deputy CM Parameshwara

Karnataka has suffered a loss of around ₹62,000 crore due to drought and has sought about ₹22,000 crore in relief from the Centre as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday. Speaking at his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the state has already submitted three memorandums to the Union government on crop loss.

"Based on NDRF guidelines, the state has calculated its eligible requirement and sought around ₹22,000 crore. We have written to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Union Agriculture Minister seeking appointments to personally explain the drought situation," he said. He said that if appointments are granted, an all-party delegation led by the Chief Minister will go to Delhi. If not, the delegation will meet the Prime Minister during his visit to Karnataka.

On relief for farmers, Parameshwara said that CM has increased the amount by another Rs 2,500 within a week to 15 days after the criticism. "The state has released ₹1,250 crore to give ₹2,500 per farmer as the first instalment through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The amount has reached more than three lakh farmers in Yadgir district. After criticism that ₹2,500 was inadequate, and following an increase in central guidelines, the Chief Minister has agreed to release another Rs 2,500 within a week to 15 days. This will need another ₹1,250 crore, taking the total to ₹5,000 per eligible farmer, he said. The government has also prioritised drinking water, giving ₹1 crore to each Assembly constituency and ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore to each district," he said.

Asked about hikes in milk and transport fares, he said decisions are taken after assessing the state's revenue position and the interests of all sections, including 50 lakh farmers who lost crops on 67 lakh acres and lakhs of government employees. Responding to the BJP's protest against the hikes, he alleged that hikes were increased 14 times since the BJP came to the Centre.

"Those criticising the State for increasing transport fares should also question the rise in petrol and diesel prices. Prices have been hiked around 14 times since BJP came to power at the Centre. This directly impacts transport and agriculture as farmers depend on diesel for tractors," he alleged. On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he said that the party's stand is clear and the government cannot take a stand contrary to it.

"Around 1.08 crore voter names have been removed. Of these, around 16 lakh are shown as deceased, though complaints say some are alive. Another 65 lakh are shown as shifted. If a person has shifted from Bengaluru to Mysuru, his name should appear in Mysuru. But it is not found there either. That is why Congress believes SIR has not been done properly," he said. On the suspension of social security pensions, Parameshwara said the issue will be resolved within 15 days. He said the income eligibility limit has been raised from ₹30,000 to ₹1.20 lakh, so eligible beneficiaries will not face problems.

"Old-age pension is for those above 60, but applications have come from people aged 40, 30 and even 20. Around 23 lakh such applications are being scrutinised and ineligible ones are being disposed of. Due to this verification, distribution was suspended for a few days. It has now resumed," he said. (ANI)