"She was a daughter of Jharkhand": JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey mourns death of tribal activist Nisha Kumari

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey on Saturday mourned the tragic death of prominent tribal activist Nisha Kumari, who allegedly died by suicide at her Ranchi residence on Friday and said the police were conducting an impartial investigation into the matter.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 10:07 IST
"She was a daughter of Jharkhand": JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey mourns death of tribal activist Nisha Kumari
JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey on Saturday mourned the tragic death of prominent tribal activist Nisha Kumari, who allegedly died by suicide at her Ranchi residence on Friday and said the police were conducting an impartial investigation into the matter. Reacting to the incident, Pandey said, “This is a deeply tragic and unfortunate incident. A tribal daughter, a daughter of Jharkhand, is no longer with us. Regardless of her criticisms of the government or political leaders, she was certainly not our enemy; she was a daughter of Jharkhand. The police are conducting an impartial investigation into the entire matter.”

He also criticised the BJP for raising political demands following the incident. “What is even more distressing is that the BJP chooses to engage in politics even during such tragic and sorrowful times. I heard the BJP State President and the LoP demand an FIR, a formal case, and a CBI inquiry,” he said.

Referring to the statement made by Nisha Kumari, Pandey said, “Her statement mentioned certain names; in fact, the RSS and the BJP were also named. She even remarked that no one offered her any support or stood by her.” Appealing to people to trust the police investigation, he added, “Nevertheless, everyone should place their full trust in the police administration; a preliminary report is expected within the next few days. ” (ANI)

Nisha Kumari, a prominent tribal leader, allegedly died by suicide on Friday. The activist broadcast an 11-minute Facebook Live video before her death, viewed by thousands, in which she expressed deep distress, wept, apologised to her parents, and openly named local land mafias, government officials, and police inaction for driving her to extreme despair.

During the livestream, she stated that opposing the government and local land brokers was "inviting death," and reportedly called the Pithoria police station in-charge to announce her intent to self-harm. She was later found hanging from a ceiling fan. The police confirmed registering an Unnatural Death (UD) case, conducting an FSL scientific sweep, and subjecting the body to a medical board post-mortem at RIMS. While acknowledging that the victim specifically accused the Pithoria SHO of ignoring prior written complaints, the police administration maintained that all allegations are being actively probed before assigning formal culpability.

The tragedy has sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned why the authorities failed to act while thousands watched the livestream in real time. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026