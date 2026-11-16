Audit Diwas 2026: Audit must go beyond protecting public money, must earn people's trust: CAG K Sanjay Murthy

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, K Sanjay Murthy, on Monday, addressed the Audit Diwas 2026 celebrations, marking 166 years of the institution, in the presence of former CAGs, members of the Audit Advisory Board, senior management, officers and staff. Welcoming former CAGs VK Shunglu, VN Kaul, Vinod Rai, Shashi Kant Sharma, Rajiv Mehrishi and Girish Chandra Murmu, and keynote speaker R Gopalakrishnan, Murthy said Audit Diwas has now become an institutional milestone to recognise achievements, cherish the legacy and build on foundations laid by visionary leaders.

Recalling the vision given by President Droupadi Murmu in 2023, he said the CAG must act as both a fellow traveller and a guide in the nation's development journey, in line with India's new stature, aspirations and goals. Murthy shared the Department's achievements of the past year: 40 Audit Reports of the Union Government and 174 of State Governments tabled; 3,742 audit recommendations made, nearly one-third accepted; over 34,000 units audited, more than 27,000 Inspection Reports issued, 8,793 accounts examined, 5,852 audit certificates issued. But he said the job is not just about protecting public money. It is about earning people's trust.

He said the Department has started working across silos to follow issues that cut across sectors. The multimodal transport and logistics audit, led by the Railway Audit Wing with Infrastructure, Commercial and State offices, was completed in just 11 months. A power-sector audit has also started, beginning with distribution and later covering generation and transmission. A pan-India audit of Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs was started in 2025-26 to check if reforms are reaching the last mile. In another major exercise, 7 major welfare schemes were examined together, surveying 2.75 lakh households to understand how families experience welfare across programmes.

Citizens judge cities by water, waste, air and travel time, Murthy said. The Department has started a pan-India audit of 101 major cities on Urban Mobility under Ease of Living, to be followed by audits on water, sanitation, housing and municipal finances. He flagged the concern raised by the Sixteenth Finance Commission that while availability of local accounts has improved, their reliability remains a concern. After the National Conference of State Secretaries in March 2026, priorities were fixed: better quality accounts, uniform reporting of grants, timely audit, and wider coverage with priority to top 500 cities.

For PRIs, the CAG and Ministry of Panchayati Raj are working to leverage technology through API access to e-GramSwaraj, AuditOnline and SAMARTH. Murthy pointed out that of 839 State Autonomous Bodies, around 23 per cent have arrears of more than five years, and 59 are yet to submit their first accounts. Under the FAAST framework, risk assessment has been completed. A new Risk-Control Maturity Scorecard (RCMS), a self-assessment tool, has been introduced. The first phase, launched with the Department of Higher Education in March 2026, covers 66 universities.

Access to ERP systems in 182 undertakings, remote access in 53 entities and access to other digital platforms in 97 entities is changing audit work, he said. For FY 2025-26, a multi-phase audit model was introduced for 115 listed and Ratna PSUs. In pilots on establishment expenditure, DBT schemes and public works, examining full transaction data cut the audit cycle from 6-8 months to 3 months. The Department is building audit-specific AI, rather than relying only on general AI tools. Under the AI Champions and AI Enablers programme, 17 officers worked with start-ups on 16 projects. The three most mature interventions are ready for pan-India rollout.

He also noted the Prime Minister's message on emerging technologies and said the Department has restructured central cadres, proposed doubling Commercial Audit strength, and is finalising the first comprehensive review of the IA&AS cadre in over three decades. Murthy thanked previous CAGs for nurturing institutions like iCISA, CDMA, iCED and iCAL, and acknowledged partnerships with IITs, IIMs and ICAI. (ANI)