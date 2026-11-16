"Must be specific reservations for Muslim, Dalit women": SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi on women's reservation

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and MLA Abu Asim Azmi on Monday demanded dedicated reservations for Muslim and Dalit women within the women's reservation framework, stating that marginalised groups will not receive justice or parliamentary representation without specific sub-quotas. Talking to ANI here, responding to a statement by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Azmi noted that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would deliberate on the matter, while reiterating his party's stance on representation for Muslim and Dalit women.

"Akhilesh Yadav will sit down and deliberate on this; discussions will follow accordingly. However, our position is that within the scope of women's representation, there must be specific reservations for Muslim women and Dalit women," Azmi said. Highlighting the socio-economic challenges faced by these communities, the SP leader argued that dedicated reservations are essential for them to enter Parliament.

"These are marginalised, impoverished groups who rarely get a fair opportunity; they are socially and economically vulnerable. How else will they find their way into Parliament, if not through dedicated reservations for them within the women's quota? Only then will they receive justice; otherwise, justice will remain out of reach," he stated. Azmi further questioned who would represent India's rural and impoverished population if elected seats were occupied only by women from affluent backgrounds.

"If the only people who get elected are women from affluent backgrounds—wives of corporate figures, bureaucrats, or high-ranking police and administrative officers—people from the elite class who have no connection to the poor and no desire to heal the wounds of the impoverished—then who will speak for the 90% of the country’s population that lives in villages and struggles with poverty?" he asked. Separately, speaking on women's reservation and the delimitation process, Azmi questioned the necessity of another Women's Bill and alleged that the government is attempting to establish a political monopoly.

"A 'Women's Bill' has already been passed; what is the need for another one?" he asked. Calling for consultations with all opposition parties, Azmi opposed the delimitation process and claimed the government's intentions were not honest.

"This government is trying to pave the way—at every turn—to establish a monopoly in the country, ensuring that no other political party remains visible. Various measures are being taken to achieve this. The delimitation process should not be allowed to go through. Their intentions are not honest. There must be a discussion involving all opposition parties, and the concerns raised by them must be addressed. Only then can further dialogue take place," Azmi added. His remarks come amid the political debate over the Centre's efforts to secure the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill linking the implementation of women's reservation to the proposed delimitation exercise.

The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, maintains that delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. However, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has demanded the immediate implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha and opposed linking it to the delimitation exercise.

Earlier in August this year, the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20, was adjourned sine die after 19 sittings spread over 25 days. During the session, 12 Bills were passed, but only one, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was debated in the House. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023.

However, the Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament and was consequently not passed. (ANI)