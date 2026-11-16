"No talk yet, will adjust seats respecting each other": Akhilesh Yadav on seat-sharing within INDIA bloc for UP polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday stated that the formal discussions regarding seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections have not yet commenced, though he affirmed that the coalition remains unified to contest the polls together. Speaking to reporters, Yadav emphasised that the alliance's strategy would rely on mutual respect and candidate strength.

"There is no talk of seat-sharing yet. INDIA alliance will fight together. Respecting each other, we will adjust the seats. The best of the candidates will contest," Akhilesh Yadav said. Weighing in on a parallel political strategy meeting convened by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mathura, Yadav said, "I request all those who have gone to Mathura-Vrindavan to take a holy dip in Yamuna so that their program goes well. If they fall ill, they should call a good doctor."

Meanwhile, SP leader and Member of Parliament Ram Gopal Yadav echoed a similar stance regarding ongoing negotiations with the Congress party regarding the seat-sharing arrangement for UP polls and said, "No decision has been made yet." On the other hand, earlier today, UP Congress working president and MP Imran Masood on Monday said his party’s campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections would begin in the first week of December, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge scheduled to hold rallies and yatras.

Speaking about the meeting with the Congress president, Masood said it was primarily an organisational meeting and that the focus of the INDIA bloc should be on contesting and winning the elections together rather than on the number of seats each alliance partner would get. “It was decided that the poll campaign will start in the first week of December. He will hold rallies and yatras. It was an organisational meeting today. The point is not about the number of seats in the INDIA alliance, but about winning together,” Masood said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday held a meeting with senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders at 10, Rajaji Marg, in the national capital to discuss the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections in the state. Kharge said the discussions focused on the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the polls would set a new direction for the country's politics.

In a post on X, the Congress president said people in Uttar Pradesh were looking for change and wanted social justice, equal opportunities and stronger protection of the rights of marginalised sections. "Today, I held an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee regarding the state's political situation and the upcoming assembly elections. The forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will set a new direction for the nation's politics. The people of the state are looking toward change and wish to see social justice, equal opportunity, and the rights of marginalised sections strengthened," he wrote. (ANI)