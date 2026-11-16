"Will witness an Operation Tiger-3": Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat

Reacting to Minister Uday Samant’s remarks that an ‘Operation Tiger-3’ would soon take place in Maharashtra, Shirsat said Samant’s statement was correct and added that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would take a decision at the appropriate time.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 15:23 IST
"Will witness an Operation Tiger-3": Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat
Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat indicated that ‘Operation Tiger-3’ could take place in the state soon, saying several leaders and office-bearers were in touch with them. Reacting to Minister Uday Samant’s remarks that an ‘Operation Tiger-3’ would soon take place in Maharashtra, Shirsat said Samant’s statement was correct and added that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would take a decision at the appropriate time.

“What Minister Uday Samant has said is true. Many leaders and office-bearers are in touch with us, some directly. However, a hallmark of Shinde Saheb is his ability to make the right decision at the right time. I believe a decision will be made soon, and you will witness an ‘Operation Tiger-3’ of a different kind,” Shirsat said. On NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule’s support for increasing the 50 per cent reservation cap, Shirsat welcomed her position, saying that increasing the number of constituencies would help elected representatives serve people more effectively.

He said the growing population and rising number of voters in constituencies had made it difficult for elected representatives to carry out their responsibilities. He added that an increase in constituencies would benefit both representatives and citizens. “With India's growing population and an increasing number of voters in constituencies, every elected representative faces difficulties in carrying out their work. If constituencies are increased, it will make it easier for representatives to serve the people and also benefit citizens," he said.

Shirsat said he believed Sule had supported the proposal with a similar objective and congratulated her for taking the stand. He also said appreciating good work irrespective of political affiliations required courage, which Sule had demonstrated. "I believe Supriya Sule has taken this stand with a similar objective, and we should look at it positively. I congratulate her. Appreciating good work, irrespective of political affiliations, takes courage, and Supriya Sule has demonstrated that," he added. (ANI)

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