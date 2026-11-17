All India Students’ Association (AISA) President Neha Bora on Tuesday alleged that the names of lakhs of ordinary citizens are being struck off electoral rolls in areas where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) perceives a lack of support both in Uttarakhand and across the country, claiming that upcoming elections are being manipulated. Speaking to reporters in Dehradun, Bora alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is being "weaponised" to strip citizens of their voting rights and prevent the public from exercising its democratic mandate.

“Across the country and now in Uttarakhand as well, the names of lakhs of ordinary citizens are being struck off the electoral rolls. In areas where the BJP perceives a lack of support, people are being stripped of their status as voters. We are all aware of how the upcoming elections across the country are being manipulated. Through the weaponisation of SIR, they are preventing the public from exercising their democratic mandate, denying them the right to cast their vote,” Bora alleged. Bora also raised serious concerns over the environmental crisis in Uttarakhand, alleging that entire villages are sinking and being washed away by frequent cloudbursts and heavy rainfall. She questioned the government’s lack of action to protect the region's ecology and ensure residents' safety.

“The common people of Uttarakhand are currently facing hardships from every direction. In the very Uttarakhand that people once took to the streets to realise a vision of a state they had dreamed of, one might ask: what is the state of the environment? Entire villages are sinking. Frequently, cloudbursts and heavy rains wash away entire villages; yet, when the government is asked what it has done to protect the environment or ensure the safety of the villagers, there is no answer,” she said. She further alleged that a concerted effort was underway to drag Uttarakhand into a nationwide climate of hatred targeting Muslims and Dalits, claiming that violence and murders committed against these communities were being normalised.

“There is a concerted effort to drag Uttarakhand into the nationwide climate of hate, a business of hatred directed against Muslims and Dalits. There is an attempt to normalise the violence and murders committed against these groups,” Bora alleged. Addressing the issue of women’s safety, Bora pointed to the ongoing struggle for justice in the Ankita Bhandari case, noting that the victim's mother and family have been fighting relentlessly for accountability.

“Furthermore, consider the issue of women’s safety: for a long time, people across Uttarakhand have been struggling, demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari. Her own mother and family have been fighting for justice, yet despite clear evidence being presented in court, instead of the individuals implicated in the case being held accountable or convicted, they are instead appointed to positions like Governor. The families of those convicted have the audacity to hold press conferences to assassinate the character of the victim,” she said. (ANI)