Amritpal Singh’s counsel moves court for 3-day parole to attend grandmother’s funeral, bhog ceremony

Lawyers representing Amritpal Singh on Monday moved a fresh application before a local court here seeking parole from November 21 to 23 to enable him to attend the cremation and last rites of his grandmother. The plea, filed in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Parinder Singh, also includes applications concerning Amritpal Singh's uncle, Harjit Singh, and Sukhmanjit. After hearing the initial arguments, the court issued a notice to the state, directing it to file a reply tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters here, Advocate Harjot Singh Mann, counsel for Amritpal Singh, said the defence has sought parole covering all three rituals. "Today, the court took up the application of Bhai Amritpal Singh ji, his uncle, and Sukhmanjit. After hearing our arguments, they have issued a notice to the state. The state will file a reply tomorrow," Mann said.

"We have requested parole for all three functions: the cremation, the immersion of the ashes, and the bhog ceremony. The rest depends on the court, which will decide whether to allow attendance for all three events or just one. The cremation will take place on November 21, the ashes will be collected on November 22, and the bhog ceremony will be held on November 23," he added. When asked about Harjit Singh, Mann confirmed that he too would seek new dates through a fresh application.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh's other counsel, Advocate Karamjit Singh Mann, stated that the fresh plea became necessary after earlier court orders passed on November 13 could not be implemented. "Regarding the orders passed for Bhai Amritpal Singh Khalsa ji on the 13th, the court had granted us relief. He is currently in custody and was allowed to attend his grandmother's cremation for one day. However, the state delayed the process and did not comply with the orders, due to which he could not come," he said.

He added that the court has taken cognisance of the fresh application seeking permission for Amritpal Singh to attend the funeral and perform the last rites. "We have proposed the dates November 21, 22, and 23 so that the state can conveniently bring him here, and we are ready to comply with whatever dates the court directs," he said, noting that arguments and further consideration will take place once the state submits its status reply tomorrow. Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters, on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.

His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023. After the latest extension of his detention in April 2025, Singh moved the Supreme Court. (ANI)