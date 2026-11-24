The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress has launched a campaign across Bengaluru against global social media company Meta, accusing it of political bias and alleging that the platform has failed to act impartially on issues concerning hate speech, fake news and user privacy. The campaign was organised under the leadership of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee State President H S Manjunath Gowda. As part of the campaign, satirical banners targeting Meta and its chief Mark Zuckerberg have been put up at several locations across the city.

The banners mock Zuckerberg by referring to him as 'Mark Boopberg' and carry the slogan 'Meta BJP Ka Beta', expressing the Youth Congress's opposition to what it described as the company's alleged political bias. In its press release, the Youth Congress raised concerns over what it termed discriminatory practices in the moderation of hate speech on social media platforms. It alleged that Meta's approach had allowed fake news to spread while also raising questions about the influence of political interests on the company's functioning.

The organisation also flagged concerns over user privacy, alleging that the company's approach was detrimental to democratic values and could not be tolerated. Calling for greater accountability from social media platforms, the Youth Congress demanded that such companies should not work in favour of any political party and must maintain impartiality and transparency in their operations.

It further urged Meta to give up its alleged biased approach and act responsibly, maintaining that social media platforms should function in accordance with democratic principles rather than political interests. As part of the campaign, banners have been installed at Sadahalli Gate on New Airport Road, near the toll plaza, and in Chikkajala, besides various other parts of Bengaluru.

Through the campaign, the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress has sought to draw attention to its allegations against Meta and demand greater neutrality from social media companies in matters concerning political discourse and the circulation of information. Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) escalated its confrontation with social media giant Meta, issuing a sharp seven-day ultimatum accusing the platform of political censorship and acting at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post on X addressing "BJP ka Beta - META," the Youth Congress declared that India is a democracy rather than "Modi's private property," and warned the company to restore restricted accounts and posts within seven days. Calling on Meta to "grow a spine" and operate as a neutral platform rather than a "BJP's frontal organisation," and threatened escalations "in the courts, on the streets, and at your offices too" if its demands are not met. The warning follows allegations by Youth Congress leaders that Meta suspended or restricted Instagram accounts and removed posts belonging to key functionaries, including IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma.

Meanwhile, the IYC claimed that Meta had restored the Instagram accounts of its in-charge and president 15 minutes after its workers visited the company's offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram on November 20. In a post on X, the organisation alleged that Meta had withheld the two accounts on November 19 on the directions of the BJP.

"19 Nov: Meta illegally withholds Instagram accounts of IYC Incharge & President on BJP orders. 20 Nov: IYC workers pay a little visit to @Meta offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai & Gurgaon. 15 minutes later: BOTH accounts restored! WHAT A COINCIDENCE, META!" the IYC said. (ANI)