Actor Gaurav Khanna has revisited an amusing memory from his first-ever audition in Mumbai, recalling how he mistook the industry term ‘profile’ for a CV when he was unexpectedly asked to audition. The actor, who is gearing up for the premiere of Star Plus’ Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, also revealed that he wishes he had entered the entertainment industry a little earlier.

Gaurav’s journey into acting began quite unexpectedly. He had moved to Mumbai to pursue an MBA and accompanied a friend to an audition in Aram Nagar. While waiting outside on his bike, someone from the audition team asked him to come inside and give it a try. However, when the team asked for his profile, Gaurav assumed they were referring to the document required for a job interview.

“Profile, you mean my CV, right?” he recalled asking. He even offered to go and get it, leaving everyone in the room laughing, as per a press note. Despite the embarrassing moment, the experience stayed with him. Remembering his thoughts at the time, Gaurav said, “They’re laughing at me today. One day, they’ll watch my work and laugh because it makes them happy.”

Looking back at his career journey, the actor admitted that he sometimes wonders what might have happened if he had started earlier. “I wish I had entered the industry a little earlier. I always tell my friends that I could have done more work or met more people,” he said.

Gaurav is now preparing to return to television with Ektaa Kapoor’s romantic family drama 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan', in which he plays Manav opposite Shraddha Arya, who portrays Janaki. The show explores a marriage after 20 years together, presenting two contrasting perspectives on the same relationship. While Manav feels that something is missing and continues to think about the desires he has put aside, Janaki finds contentment in their everyday life and the relationship they have built.

The difference between Manav’s ‘kaash’ and Janaki’s ‘kaafi’ forms the emotional core of the story. As Manav struggles with his unmet expectations, Janaki believes that what they have is enough. 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' premieres on 24 November at 9 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar. (ANI)